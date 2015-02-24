National ID system to roll by year-end
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised that government will roll out the national identification system by year-end as part of ... — Read More
Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has emphasised that government will roll out the national identification system by year-end as part of ... — Read More
Employing hundreds of young people adept at the art of dressmaking, sculpting, basket weaving, bead stringing, wood carvings and ceramics, among ... — Read More
The Bank of Ghana (BOG) has warned the general public, especially those living in Sunyani in the Brong Ahafo region, against ... — Read More
Denmark's Novo Nordisk is to invest £115m over 10 years in a new science research centre in Oxford.Eventually employing 100 academics ... — Read More
Roger Federer won his 18th Grand Slam title and first for five years with a thrilling five-set victory over Rafael Nadal ... — Read More
Hidden Figures was the surprise winner of the top prize at this year's Screen Actors Guild (SAG) Awards, which was dominated ... — Read More