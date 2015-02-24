Ghana's GDP records 4% growth in third quarter 2016
Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) provisional growth in the third quarter of 2016 rose by 4 percent year-on-year. The GDP which ... — Read More
Ghana's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) provisional growth in the third quarter of 2016 rose by 4 percent year-on-year. The GDP which ... — Read More
The Cedi recorded a week-on-week (WoW) depreciation of 1 percent against the USD. It opened at a price of GH¢4.1105/$ but ... — Read More
Access to e-zwich services has been made easy with an increase in the number of agents offering the service in the ... — Read More
Nigeria's naira currency lost around a third of its official value against the dollar in 2016 while the stock market declined ... — Read More
The Ghana Football Association's press conference to announce the Black Stars squad for the 2017 African Cup of Nations has been ... — Read More
Another member of a group selected to perform at Donald Trump's inauguration is protesting.Jan Chamberlin, a member of the Mormon Tabernacle ... — Read More